WF woman charged with burglary after allegedly threatening to kick man’s door down

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is charged with burglary after a Wichita Falls man said she told him she was coming to his house to kick in the door and take their children.

Eran Lopez was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of Wilson.



Police said the man called them and said Lopez was at his home trying to get past him. He said Lopez is the children’s mother but he got custody of them.

Police said one of her text messages said she would kick in the door to get the kids.



The father said when she arrived, he got by the door and called 911.

He said Lopez pushed past him and he picked her up and carried her outside, and as he was putting her down she slipped and fell.



Police said they also viewed surveillance video of part of the incident.

In 2016, Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault when police said she poured gasoline on a man and came at him with a lighter in her hand before he ran away.

That charge was later dismissed.