WF woman charged with discharging a firearm after firing shots to break up fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities for firing shots from the second floor of an apartment complex to break up a fight Tuesday night.

Wichita Falls Police Sergeant TJ Vanderburg said he responded to a call around 6:21 p.m. about shots being fired at Maurine Street Apartments located at 1200 Ridgeway Dr.

Sergeant Vanderburg said there was a fight between a group of people in front of the apartment complex when the 22-year-old woman fired shots from the second floor of the apartment complex to break up the fight.

Sergeant Vanderburg said there were no reported injuries at the scene.

