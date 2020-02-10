WF woman charged with evading arrest after slipping out of handcuffs three times

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with two outstanding warrants for failure to take care of overgrown weeds adds a new charge of resisting arrest after police said she slipped out of her handcuffs three times in the back of a patrol car.

Amie Johnson was arrested Thursday, February 6 on the outstanding warrants and an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they went to the 1800 block of Elizabeth Avenue and saw Johnson walking in the street and talking to people who weren’t there.

Officers said Johnson then lay down in the middle of the street.

An officer handcuffed her hands behind her back and arrested her for the outstanding warrants.

Authorities said after she was placed in his car, the officer heard a metal knocking on the back window and saw that Johnson had removed the handcuffs from behind her back and gotten her left hand out.

Officers said they put her back in handcuffs and back into the car.

Shortly thereafter, the officer said he heard the same knocking sounds and checked on her again to find she again had slipped the handcuffs to the front of her body and gotten her left hand out again.

The officer said he secured the cuffs again while Johnson kept trying to pull her left hand away.

According to authorities, when police arrived at the jail and removed Johnson from the police car, she had once again managed to slip her left hand out of the cuffs.

Johnson eventually was booked into jail, where she remains at last check.