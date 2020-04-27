UPDATE: Mother charged with murder of 4-year-old in drunk driving wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: April 27, 2:30 p.m.

Also now charged with murder, and four counts of child endangerment is 28-year-old Tyneshia Chatman, the mother of the boy killed and the four other kids in the car.

31-year-old Migel Julianna Matthews was booked on Sunday for murder with a bond of $100,000.



Matthew was charged with intoxication manslaughter the day after a one vehicle accident on Henry S. Grace Freeway. She was released on $100,000 bond the same day.

The day of the incident, a family member said Matthew was a family friend and was driving and the Chatman was a passenger.



They were said to be driving home after picking up the kids at school.



Five of the seven occupants were ejected and 4-year-old Christian Redmond died at the scene.

Officers said both first responders and witnesses who stopped to help said they could smell alcohol on Matthew’s breath, and there was a strong odor of alcohol inside the car.



They said they found multiple open and half empty 25 ounce cans and bottles of beer as well as liquor bottles around the crash site.



Case records on the case are not available because the new charge was a grand jury referral and it may take a while for the new indictment to be processed and get into the system.



However, it appears the upgrade from intoxication manslaughter to murder is based on a felony enhancement used when a person is accused of committing one felony in the process of committing a second.



In this case, they allege Matthew was committing the felony offense of drunk driving with a child passenger, and then committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, causing Christian’s death.



Chatman is alleged to have committed child endangerment, by letting her kids in a car driven by a person she knew was intoxicated which led to committing an act clearly dangerous to human life.



Prosecutors as a rule must prove intent for a murder conviction.



This may be the first time such a change from an intoxication manslaughter charge to murder has been filed in Wichita County.

