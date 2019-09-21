WF woman charged with terroristi threats, evading arrest after threatening officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with making terroristic threats and resisting arrest after police officers said she threatened them while they were investigating a domestic violence disturbance.

Skyler Gaines, 22, has bonded out of jail.

Officers said when they arrived at the apartment complex on 32nd Street Tuesday and began talking to the victim, Gaines arrived and walked up the stairs toward the victim and threatened to beat her up. Officers said they escorted her down the stairs but she continued to scream and threaten the victim, and started back up the stairs and said she was going to kill her.

Officers said they again stopped Gaines but she continued yelling and refused to leave.

An officer said he told her she was under arrest and said she started to walk away.

When an officer grabbed her wrists, they said she pulled her arms into her body, and officers then got her on the ground and after more struggle got her handcuffed.

They said she yelled at them that she was also going to beat them up.

