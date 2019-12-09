WF woman charged with theft at local convenience store

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A young Wichita Falls woman with an already long history of arrests has now been charged with stealing cash, tobacco, and food from the convenience store that hired her.



25-year-old Danielle Stone is charged with theft with previous convictions and has bonded out of jail. Police said the manager of JJ’s Fast Stop on Kell reported during two days in July Stone took more than $2,200 of cash and merchandise.



Police said video captured the thefts, and shows stone bagging tobacco and grocery products and taking cash from team members’ registers and

taking items to her car while team members were away from the counter.



On July 23, store officials said more than $1,000 in tobacco products, $300 in food and $100 in cash was taken.



The next day they said almost $1,000 in tobacco products, $165 in cash and $200 in food was taken.



The $500 in estimated food products was not included in the total theft amount because the manager said there was no way to make an exact count.

Store officials said an audit put the actual loss of stolen items since her employment at over $7,000 but only the thefts documented on video were included.



Stone was arrested last month for burglary and resisting arrest.



In February she was also arrested for resisting arrest.



And in 2016 she was charged with threatening an officer trying to arrest her for theft of men’s underwear at Dillard’s in which they say she escaped custody.

Also in 2016 jailers said they found numerous bags of drugs in a body cavity while she was being booked.