WF woman chosen to perform, represent Zeta Phi Beta sorority in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman will be performing in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on behalf of her sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Incorporated, on its centennial year.

Shekendra Collins was chosen by her sorority to represent Zeta Phi Beta in its performance at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

When Zeta Phi Beta announced it was chosen to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City and asked its members to audition for a chance to be in the spotlight, Shekendra Collins, graduate chapter member for the Fort Worth Zeta Phi Beta sorority chapter, auditioned not knowing she would be chosen.

“Reluctantly, with the support of my husband, I decided to audition, knowing I am an older soror,” Collins said.

With just five days to learn the routine, Collins took her chance and it paid off.

“I literally screamed when I found out that they chose me,” Collins said.

A moment that not only was significant for Collins, but for the sorority as well.

This year marks 100 years of operation for Zeta Phi Beta and much like many events this year, the sorority’s yearly conference became virtual.

For members like Collins, being a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is a special sendoff to all those years of hard work.

“Having this opportunity to still have something so amazing this year to celebrate our sorority’s centennial has just been an awesome experience,” Collins said.

For more information about this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, click here.