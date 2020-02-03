WF woman claims store owner lured her in, charged with burglary of building

Misty Dawn Tetmayer was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary of a building.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Police said a Wichita Falls woman caught burglarizing a business claimed the owner lured her in and trapped her.

Police said the owner of Big Red Trading on Burk road told them he had been having problems with someone breaking into his store at night, so he decided to stay inside with the lights off and wait.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m. he said he heard a door open and saw a flashlight beam.



He said he saw the person come in and take several cans of paint then take them outside.



The person came back and picked up more paint cans and moved them out.



When the person came in again and walked past his hiding spot he said he grabbed the intruders sweatshirt and realized it was a woman he knew by the name misty whose mother lived next door.

He said he let go of her to call police and she ran to the back of the building where there was no way to exit.



When police arrived they said Tetmayer told them that the owner had lured into his building.



Officers found paint cans outside by a fence and a chair up against the fence, and the fence was bent over.



Also, they said when Tetmayer’s boyfriend showed up they allowed her to speak to him and overheard her saying

Quote: “His car isn’t here, how was I supposed to know he was there?”