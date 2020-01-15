Woman dead following pedestrian accident in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One woman has died after being struck by a truck Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.



The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., on Holliday Rd.

According to Sgt. Dotson, a red Dodge pickup was northbound on Holliday Rd. when a woman was trying to cross the street.



Dotson said neither of them saw each other and the pickup struck the woman.



Dotson said the woman, who’s in her 60s, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.



Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.