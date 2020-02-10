WF woman flees in burned out house

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman has multiple charges filed after police said she fled and tried to hide in a burned-out house as they were investigating a family disturbance on north first last week.

Destiny Davila is charged with two counts of assault of an officer, two counts of resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.



Officers said when they arrived at the home Davila’s mother told them she had run off before they arrived.



One officer saw Davila walking behind a burned-out house down the block and went in to arrest her for trespass.



He ordered her to come out and said she did, but when he told her to turn around, she told him he wasn’t going to put handcuffs on her and she wasn’t going to jail, then tried to flee.



The officer said he pushed her into a wall, and she pushed his hands away, and began to resist by kicking and pulling her hands away.



The officer then forced her to the floor and handcuffed her.



The officer said he tried to walk her out of the house but she continued to resist and yell obscenities.



The officer said she kicked him in the leg and was dragging her feet and at one point put both feet against the wall and pushed off.



He said this caused her to fall to the floor.



When the officer finally got her out and into his car, he said his partner attempted to put a seatbelt on Davila and she kicked him in the thigh twice.