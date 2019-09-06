WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman lost everything in a fire this week, including the one thing she loved and depended on the most.

On Monday, Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call at a housing authority home off of E. Lincoln Street. Lynette Ross was gone when the fire started but arrived shortly after.

“I went to go get a soda,” Lynette said. “I came back and the house was engulfed in flames. I’ve had problems with some electrical there and they hadn’t fixed it yet and it was electrical, it caught on fire, my dog was inside.”

Her dog, a 10-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Ginger who Lynette’s son, Cody Ross, found as a puppy and she trained to be her service dog, didn’t survive.

“If I was having problems with my PTS, she climbed up in my lap and be heavy and sit on me, lay on me, put her head on us and hug us,” Lynette said. “She pre-occupied my mind so I didn’t think about my multiple sclerosis pain. I’m in my final stage.”

Cody said Lynette and Ginger were inseparable and it was a shock to hear the news.

“I broke down,” Cody said. “A kid knocked on my door and he was like ‘hey your mom’s house is on fire, it doesn’t look good.’ I didn’t have a shirt on, I didn’t have shoes on and I ran out and I thought she was dead. They brought my dog out and I thought they would bring her back to life but it was too late.”

In the fire, Lynette lost everything but the thing she will miss most is her best friend, Ginger.

“I don’t care about the bunch of materialistic things,” Lynette said. “I just want my baby back and she’s not coming back.”

Officials said the cause of the fire is deemed to be an electrical overload in the circuit for the living room. If you would like to help Lynette out, just email Texoma’s Homepage at news@kfdx.com.

