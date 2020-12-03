WF woman indicted for sexual assault of 12-year-old boy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been indicted for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in 2018.

Brittany Rouleau, 35, was jailed Oct. 10, and records show she was released yesterday after posting her $50,000 bond, the same day she was indicted.

Police officers said the victim was taken to a child advocacy center by his guardian on Aug. 31 for a forensic interview.

According to the boy, 2 years ago when he was in sixth grade, he came out of the bathroom and Rouleau was in the room. He said she took off her clothes and told him to do the same.

The boy said they had sex, and afterward, he told her it felt wrong. He said Rouleau told him not to tell anyone or he would get in trouble.

Police officers said when they questioned Rouleau she first denied it, but later admitted to it.