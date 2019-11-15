WF woman jailed after large bar fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed on several charges after a police officer said she was involved in a large bar fight.

Danisha Manuel is charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, and interferring with public duties.

Police officers said several police units were sent to the haystack bar on Scott Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 about a large fight.

Officer said a large group of women were inside fighting and others were running out the door. One officer said Manuel was in the fight and throwing punches and he separated her from the fight. Then he said she began pushing on him from behind, then tried to pull him out of the group by tugging on his vest.

He said he ordered her to back off but she kept coming toward him. He then took out his taser and gave another warning, then fired it when she kept coming. The officer said the taser was not effective

The officer said Manuel ran out and he tacked her outside and said Manuel resisted his attempts to put her in cuffs, and was finally restrained when other officers arrived.