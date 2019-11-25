WF woman jailed after resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is put in jail for allegedly refusing to give her name, then resisting a fire marshal’s officer who was trying to write her a citation for outdoor burning.

Karen Thompson was jailed Sunday for resisting arrest.

A police officer says he was called to assist in the 1600 block of City View Drive Sunday afternoon.

The fire marshal officer said he had asked for her name several times and she refused and he told her she was under arrest.

The officer said she pulled away and resisted as he tried to put her in handcuffs and resisted and he had to forcefully put her on the ground to get her in custody.