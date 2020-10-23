WF woman receives probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman gets probation after agreeing to a plea deal for child endangerment.

Natalie Richardson, 39, was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication by 89th district judge Charles Barnard Friday, Oct. 23.

She was arrested February, 2020, after a Child Protective Services investigation into alleged neglectful supervision of an eight-month-old baby who was in the care and custody of Richardson.

Drug tests were ordered for both Richardson and the infant, and officials said both tested positive for meth.