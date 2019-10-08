WF woman released from jail after stabbing boyfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman is out of jail after being charged with stabbing her boyfriend.

Johnie Swinburne is charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Police said they responded to the emergency room where they found Swinburne hyperventilating and saying over and over “I didn’t mean to stab him,” while crying hysterically.

Officers said her boyfriend was being treated for stab wounds to his neck and left shoulder. They said he told them he and Swinburne had been in an argument on their way home, and when they arrived, she refused to let him in the house.

He said he kicked the door in and Swinburne tried to push him out, and then stabbed him twice with a kitchen knife.

Police said the victim was not cooperative and did not want Swinburne arrested.

