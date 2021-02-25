WF woman sentenced to three years in prison after threatening to kill mother

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Professional counseling as a condition for getting probation apparently was not successful in keeping a Wichita Falls woman out of prison.

Michelle Lee Cooper, 39, was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a 2016 incident involving her mother.

She was given a 10 year sentence in 2017, suspended to probation with the requirement to get professional counseling.

Police officers said she pulled a knife on her mother and threatened to kill her if her mother did not let Cooper take her 11-year- old daughter.

Officers said when they arrived at the apartment in Midtown Manor, Cooper was yelling at her mother while the daughter sat on a bed.

Her mother said Cooper was trying to take her daughter away but the mother refused.

Cooper then pointed a knife at her mother and said if she didn’t let her take her daughter, she would kill her.

The girl told officers Cooper stabbed a pillow and told her grandmother, quote: “I’m going to stab you in your neck and bathe you in your blood.”

