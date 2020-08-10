WF woman with history of charges arrested again on parole violation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman arrested in the past for child abandonment, harboring a fugitive and evading arrest is back in jail on another parole violation charge.

Stephanie Baird was arrested Saturday on the warrant.

She was paroled from prison last year on a 5-year sentence for evading arrest.

In 2012 she was arrested for child neglect after police said her two toddlers were running in front of the Econo Lodge on 5th St. in 100-degree heat while she was asleep in the motel room.

The motel manager told police he had found the boys running loose earlier and returned them to their mother.

Officers said when they woke Baird up, she said she didn’t know her sons were outside.

They also said there was no food in the room, only a liter of Coke and a jug of punch.

Baird was arrested the next year when police said she sheltered a wanted man.

Officers said they found him in the crawl space after they saw him inside a home with Baird, though she denied he was there.

In 2017 police said she took off in a car during an ID check, then jumped out, and was found hiding in a shed. She was charged with evading and a parole violation.

She received a 5-year prison sentence and was released on parole last year.