WF Youth Ballet offers virtual classes to dance around shelter-in-place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just like academic classes have transitioned to virtual lessons so have some extracurricular activities like the Wichita Falls Youth Ballet.

Wichita Falls Youth Ballet is helping their kiddos have as much normalcy as possible during this shelter-in-place.

“I was kind of upset because I like being at the studio a lot,” ballet student Elizabeth Florsheim said.

Elizabeth Florsheim is one of many students who have had to find new ways to stay involved in their extracurricular activities.

“I really like doing performances because I like dancing and acting,” Elizabeth Florsheim said.

Though she wasn’t pleased once she heard she couldn’t attend classes in her dance studio, Elizabeth and her dad, Henry Florsheim, were happy to learn her ballet classes with the would happen online.

‘The first time I walked into Elizabeth’s room, and she was dancing and had her iPad on the ground engaging with the instructors and all the other dancers,” Henry Florsheim said. “It kind of brought a tear to my eyes because she had at least some sense of normalcy back.”

Owners and artistic directors, Mishic and Valentine Liberatore of the Wichita Falls Youth Ballet said this has definitely been a learning curve, and while it is not the same, being able to still keep their dancers moving is of key importance.

“We’re able to give especially our older kids a full bar so a lot of that is not really modified compared to being in the studio and i think that really helps them because bar is really important,” Valentine Liberatore said.

“A lot of our older kids are going off to summer intensives with national schools,” Mishic Liberatore said. “What was important for us was that the dancers didn’t take a significant amount of time off that they kept at least doing their muscle memory keeping their strength, so if these summer intensive takes place in June, July and August that they are still able to go to them.

Elizabeth said she is adapting well to the changes and her dad believes this will be beneficial in the long run.

“It’s better than not going to dance at all,” Elizabeth Florsheim said.

“It’s better than staying in isolation for a month or two with zero contact with the outside and at least when we come out of this Elizabeth will be able to go back to dance not completely lost,” Henry Florsheim said.

All involved are happy this option is available for all the dancers who need it.

If you would like to get your kids involved, follow this link.