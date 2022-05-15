WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A scholarship to help with the cost of college can go a long way in a student’s life, and that’s exactly true for the more than 100 local students that received scholarships Sunday from the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

The very first scholarship at the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation was established way back in 2000, and this year they’ve touched the lives of more than 100 students.

That’s how many were honored with scholarships, and Foundation President Leslie Schaffner said this is something they want to continue doing.

“The scholarship program at the Community Foundation has been around almost since its inception, and the point of all of the scholarship initiatives here is a way that donors can get involved in providing educational incentives for the students in our region – students they don’t even know,” Schaffner said.

The donors and scholarship recipients have a chance to come together at the event, and one of those students honored with a scholarship is Tania Lee, who said having someone make an investment into her future like this means the world to her.

“I plan on doing a lot, and I know I won’t have enough time, maybe, to hold a job through college, so this scholarship will help me get through,” Bright Star recipient Lee said. “I know it’ll be easier on my parents not having to pay the full price, so anything helps, and I’m super grateful for it.”

In all, the Community Foundation handed out more than $400,000 in scholarships, a generous gift that other recipients, like Tina Majdinasab said they all are thankful for.

“We all know that college is expensive, and we’ve all been worrying in my friend groups like, ‘How are we going to get through this? How are we going to pay for college?'” McCoy recipient Majdinasab said. “So the fact that all my friends and everyone that I’ve gone to school with since elementary school are being honored for their accomplishments.”

Schaffner said she’s just glad these scholarships can help play a crucial role in the next chapter of these students’ lives.

“A lot of these students really depend on being able to receive scholarship funds to make their educational dreams come true,” Schaffner said. “We want to do this as long as we possibly can.”

With these scholarships, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation hopes lives will be changed and that these students can reach their full potential.

There are 73 scholarship funds at the Foundation, and scholarships range from single-year to multi-year renewable. There are awards for students in vocational education, as well as undergraduate programs.