WFAFB 2020 Stamp Out Hunger food drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the last 27 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers has been proud to hold the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, the nation’s largest one-day food drive, on the second Saturday in May.

In 2019 the Wichita Falls community donated 63,597 lbs during this food drive but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials weren’t able to safely collect food in May this year. However, they will schedule the 28th annual Stamp out hunger food drive when it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, the need for food assistance is more urgent than ever and we want to give everyone the opportunity to continue to help meet that need.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a drive with a single mission, to feed the hungry in America, and as always, with our communities help, we will.

If you would like to contribute please go to, www.wfafb.org/stampouthunger