WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and United Regional teamed up Tuesday at the food bank’s mobile pantry stop.

The food bank’s mobile pantry is a way for them to confront hunger head-on and get food directly to those who need it most.

United Regional was also on-site at Tuesday’s pantry stop offering free blood glucose tests to those in need.

Mobile pantry driver Justin Black says he knows how much of a need a service like this is in our community.

“It’s a blessing all around for everybody, the families, and to be able to come out and help the community, I grew up here so it’s great to be able to give back and be able to take care of everybody,” Black said.

The food bank will be receiving over 5,000 pounds of apples Wednesday, April 27, from United Supermarket and is also having a mass distribution Saturday, April 30.