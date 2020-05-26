Live Now:
WFAFB announces Kids Cafe Summer Meal Program

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With summer quickly approaching, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is working to distribute healthy meals to those children who would normally rely on free or reduced-price lunch in schools.

Beginning June 1, 2020, care centers such as Boys and Girls Club will be provided free meals to distribute to children in need during the summer.

Care centers that will serve as meal distribution centers include the Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club, the Central Boys & Girls Club, the Southeast Boys & Girls Club, the Southside Youth Center, and the Southwest Boys & Girls Club.

Meals will be provided at no cost to children or their families.

For a full schedule and list of locations, click here.

