WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced which distributions of their mobile pantry will be affected by the holidays this December.

The Pioneer Crossing Produce Express Distribution in Burkburnett has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at 1406 Shady Lane.

The Produce Express Distribution will only change for this date then go back to normal.

The 1st Baptist Church Produce Express Distribution in Saint Jo is rescheduled for Monday, December 19, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 402 N Broad Street.

After December, the event will go back to its normal schedule.

The Martin Luther King Center Produce Express Distribution in Wichita Falls and the Clay County Mission Outreach Produce Express Distribution in Henrietta will be canceled on December 23rd.

This will only change for this date then go back to normal.

The Mobile Pantry at East Side Faith Center in Wichita Falls that is usually scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of every month will be canceled for the month of December.