WFAFB Farmers’ Market voucher program cropping up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program opened May 1 and will run through September 30.

This program provides vouchers to local senior citizens and WIC participants to be used at participating Farmers’ Markets.

The program targets seniors and WIC participants because these groups are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity, sometimes having to choose between buying groceries and paying for other necessities such as medication or childcare.

These vouchers ensure that those in need have access to healthy and local produce.

We’re inviting seniors and WIC participants to sign up and collect their vouchers. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank proudly sponsors this program.

There are several voucher pick up locations listed below.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program voucher pick up locations:

Cupboard by Grace – 4111 Paradise St., Vernon – Closed first Monday of the month (June and July) 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market- 713 Ohio St., Wichita Falls – Saturday, June 20th, July 18th, August 15th, and September 19th- 8:30 a.m.- noon.

Graham Farmers Market – 150 HWY 67 South, Graham – Saturday, June 20th, July 18th, August 15th, and September 19th- 8:30 a.m.- noon.

North Texas Food Pantry – 905 Tyler, Wichita Falls – Mondays and Thursdays – 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Center – 1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls – Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vernon Farmers’ Market – 920 Hillcrest Drive, Vernon – Tuesdays – 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. (starting June 9th)

Olney, Clay Co., and Graham residents to pick up senior vouchers at these locations please check with your local pantry or call Social Service Coordinator Pam King at 940-249-4962.

WIC Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program pick up locations:

Graham Farmers’ Market – 150 HWY 67 South, Graham – June 20th, July 18th, August 15th, September 19th – 9:30 a.m. – noon.

Vernon Farmer’s Market – 17000 Wilbarger St. – Start May 16 – 8 a.m. – noon.

Vernon Farmer’s Market – 920 Hillcrest Drive – Starts June 9th – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – 1230 Midwestern Pkwy – Monday through Friday – 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WIC participants must bring their approved shopping list to receive vouchers.

Vouchers may be redeemed at the following locations:

Morath Vegetables Stand – 150 HWY 67 South, Graham – Saturdays – May 16th through September 26th – 9 a.m. – noon.

Morath Orchard – 210 W. Ikard St., Henrietta – Wednesdays – June 17th – July 29th – 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Morath Vegetables – 607 Main St., Olney – Wednesdays – June 3rd – August 26th- 9 a.m. – noon.

Vernon Farmers’ Market – 1700 Pease St., Vernon – Saturdays – May 16th – August 29th – 8 a.m. – noon

Vernon Farmer’s Market – 920 Hillcrest Dr., Vernon – Tuesdays – June 9th – August 25th- 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wichita Fall’s Farmers’ Market – 713 Ohio St., Wichita Falls – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays – May 2nd – October 10th – 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.