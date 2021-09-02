WFAFB food distribution event served more than 1,000 people

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank kicked off Hunger Action Month Thursday with an event that helped more than 1,000 people.

Box by box, car after car, food bank workers and volunteers endured the Texoma heat to help families in need. The degree of that need was quickly apparent early in the morning.

“We’ve been super busy, the line has gone back to Jacksboro Highway and they started lining up at about 6:15 this morning,” WFAFB CEO Kara Nickens said.

And they didn’t start serving clients until 9 am. Just showing that the demand for food is as great now as any time before.

“So, it’s about 11:30 and we have served 334 families and the line continues to grow, so we’re just blessed that we have the food and the support from the community to meet this need today,” Nickens said.

And it’s that community support that Nickens says they will need to keep offering these services in the future.

“It’s been the community support, they really got behind us during the pandemic and so that’s in our foundation and grant tours, they’re the ones that really made this possible today,” Nickens said.

Something that food bank volunteer Mitzi Brotherton encourages others to do, donate time for a great cause.

“I mean you just never know from day to day where you might be or what situation you’ll be in, so I just think that we all have to work together as a family and help each other,” Brotherton said.

In all, more than 400 families were fed Thursday, proving that there’s a place for everyone at the table.

The food bank says they handed out nearly 34,000 pounds of food!

And, just a quick reminder that the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is always in need of donations whether it’s food, money, or even your time as a volunteer.