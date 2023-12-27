WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a generous year for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

“The generosity of North Texas this year, we were able to feed more families than we have in a while,” Marketing Director Zachary Graham said.

With the last few mobile pantries, Graham and the food bank saw the lines get longer and longer. Some of the longest of the year.

“Different community partners and just businesses in the community holding their own canned food drives or donation drives really helped make this holiday season the most impactful that it’s been,” Graham said.

But it’s all about to slow down for the food bank.

As the holidays wrap, donations slow down at the start of the new year.

“We usually start to see a drop in the shelves,” Graham said. “We really need to make sure that we’re here to help these people in their time of need. Even though the holiday season is over, these people are still in need and a lot of these people still have kids that are going to be out of school for another week or so.”

So the Food Bank is asking for personal donations to continue, or food drives from local businesses.

“Just because the holiday season is passed now, doesn’t mean you can’t still hold a food drive. Our biggest thing is we want to make sure that we can get as much food in as possible and be as efficient with it as we can, make sure that we can get things in and out quickly. And that just comes in with volunteers,” Graham said.

Working to end hunger in 2024.

For more information about volunteering or hosting a food drive, click here.