WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The community of Wichita Falls has been known for helping one another in times of need. Our local area food bank is staying involved and is here to help ease the burden for some families with an upcoming food drive.

For many years, the mission for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been to create hunger-free communities, and Saturday, July 16, the organization will host a food drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to help those in need.

The WFAFB has not stopped working since Covid-19 to provide hunger relief to local individuals, and now with the help of a grant, many families will get a chance to get free food this summer.

“This is the Temporary Assistant for Needy Families Pandemic Emergency Assistance grant that we got, and so what we are doing is, we are having a distribution here at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for any family that has at least one child in the home and is being affected by Covid in any way,” Marketing Director for WFAFB Simon Welch said.

Welch said it will be all self-declared information, and no documentation will be needed during the drive-thru.

“We are going to have a box of dry goods, some frozen meats, frozen vegetables and some fresh produce,” Welch said.

Last month, the organization was able to aid more than 500 families in Wichita Falls during the distribution, and they are hopeful to continue helping more people in times like these where prices all across the United States have increased.

“We helped about 510 families at the last distribution we had for this, so we are really hopeful that we can help as many this time,” Welch said. “It’s really important for a lot of these families, especially for times like these where everything has gone a little bit higher and pay’s kinda staying the same, so we want to make sure that we can help out families, especially during the summer when kids are out of school and parents are going to have to buy more groceries to take care of their families.”

For more information on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, including how to donate or volunteer, click here.