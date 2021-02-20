WFAFB hosts distribution event after week of winter storm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The winter storm closed pretty much all businesses throughout the week including the Wichita Falls area food bank.

But since the storm has passed, the food bank had its first distribution day of the week today.

The winter storm has caused much pain and strife to many across the state of Texas.

Dozens have died because of the weather and many nonprofits like the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank have been closed.

Because of these closures, people who aren’t food bank regulars like Jackie Brown and James Henson are receiving the help that they need.

“She really needs it. She’s unemployed, her boyfriend can’t work in this weather. She’s got babies. So she really needs it. But I try not to use it. She needs it every now and then,” Brown said.

“This cost us a lot of work. I haven’t gotten a paycheck coming right now because haven’t been able to work because of the winter storm. My wife’s barely got a paycheck coming,” Henson said.

With this being the first distribution since the storm, officials said they were expecting quite a big turnout and they got one.

“I think people are in tremendous need for food. They’ve not been able to get out and go to the pantries that they normally have been relying on, especially during this pandemic. They’re probably short on money if they had to miss work due to the weather. We just want to help them as much as we can to get through this,” Kara Nickens, WF Area Food Bank CEO, said.

And thankfully for the food bank, they had a number of vounteers come out to help,

“Several of our staff came in yestrday to help prepare for this event. Then we’ve got lots of staff out here today and then we have some volunteers that just called and said ‘hey I really want to show up and come and help which just shows the heart of wichita falls,” Nickens said.

Helping those in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas as Texas works to recover from the disastrous winter storm.

The food bank always receives donations and volunteers. To volunteer, click here.