WFAFB in need of volunteers as COVID-19 concerns continue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held a Mobile Food Pantry giveaway Saturday on Jacksboro Highway.

Food bank officials said they fed more than 260 families Saturday which they said is about average for their giveaways.

Officials add they have seen a vast increase in families needing food since the beginning of COVID-19.

Because of this, officials are asking for more volunteers and more donations to the food bank.

Meredith caballero & ronna prickett//volunteers

“People want to volunteer we need things from pack, building the boxes that we distribute here at the mobile pantry,” volunteers Meredith Caballero and Ronna Prickett said. “We need help with power paks for the weekend kids program. We need people to pack up produce bags and we need people to work at the mobile pantries.”

Click here to donate or volunteer with the WFAFB.