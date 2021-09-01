WFAFB kicks off Hunger Action Month with food distribution event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX and Nexstar stations across the country are helping tackle hunger this September.

Normally the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will set up shop at a certain location and distribute food to those in need, but Thursday they are going to be switching things up a bit and have the clients come to them during the mobile food pantry.

In Texoma, one out of four kids will go to bed hungry at night, a statistic that motivates the CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Kara Nickens, to take action every single day.

“We are going to do a mobile food distribution right here at the food bank where people can just drive up and we will put food in their car,” Nickens said.

Those who show up for the distribution will receive a box containing non-perishable food, along with some produce and frozen foods. Nickens said they are trying to provide those who may not be able to make it to one of their pantries, the opportunity to come straight to the source.

“When we have these distributions up here we have a great turnout, I think there’s maybe a group that we were missing that maybe they don’t go to the pantries or they’re not available at the time of the pantries are open,” Nickens said.

Nickens said last time they held a distribution like this, they actually went two hours over their planned stopping time, showing that the need is definitely there.

“We just want to get the message across that if you’re in need of food please come, no shame we know that everybody struggles from time to time and we just want to help you out. So please come and let us get you some food,” Nickens said.

Food that could be getting a family through some of the toughest times of their lives.

The food distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. right there in the parking lot of the food bank, all that Nickens asks is that you please be patient while in line.

If you are interested in donating to the food bank, whether it’s your time, food, or money, click here.