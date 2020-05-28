WFAFB launches Kids Cafe to ensure no child is hungry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is back at it again making sure our area kids aren’t left hungry.

The Kids Cafe Summer Meal Program launches Monday and will provide freshly cooked, balanced meals for kids.

This targets kids who generally rely on free or reduced lunches at schools.

Food Hunger Director Jim McMahan said eating healthy promotes great development for children

“They are in the growing stages and they burn off a lot of energy but they also need to replenish that, and that not only helps their physical health but their mental health as well,” McMahan said.

The program will be available to the Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club, Central Boys & Girls Club, Southeast Boys & Girls Club, Southside Youth Center and Southwest Boys & Girls Club.

This is available at no charge to parents.