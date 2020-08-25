WFAFB Mobile Pantry expands to new location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Mobile Food Pantry will be opening an additional site in Lake Wichita Park.

The Wichita Falls Mobile Food Pantry is astounded by the amazing support from the community during these hard times. With so many out of work or struggling to make do, it is amazing to see our service area come together to help our friends and neighbors in need.

With these factors in mind, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is opening an additional Mobile Pantry site that will be located in Lake Wichita Park at 5205 Fairway Blvd.

The site will be open on the first Thursday of the month from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and with the addition of this location the WFAFB has a total of 11 Mobile Pantries active in Wichita County.