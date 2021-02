WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry that is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 has changed its location.

The location that was originally set on the corner of Beverly and Seymour Hwy has been moved to Legacy Church of God on 1420 TX-11 Loop. The mobile food pantry will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 am.

Legacy Church of God will be the new location starting Tuesday, February 16 and beyond.