WFAFB Mobile Pantry releases distribution schedule for January

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has released the dates and locations for the January schedule of the Mobile Pantry.

The Mobile Pantry will have eight distribution dates for the month of January.

Lake Wichita Park (Near Dog Park)

January 7 – 5:00pm to 6:30pm

Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)

January 9 – 9:00am to 11:00am

City View Baptist Church

January 14 – 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

January 15 – 2:30pm to 4:00pm

Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)

January 19 – 9:30am to 11:30am

Midtown Manor

January 20 – 10:00am to 12:00pm

Mill Street Housing Center

January 26 – 2:30pm to 4:00pm

Ben Donnell Housing Center

January 27 – 1:00pm to 3:00pm