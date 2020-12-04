WFAFB Mobile Pantry updates distribution schedule for December

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has released the dates and locations for the December schedule of the Mobile Pantry.
The Mobile Pantry will have eight distribution dates for the month of December.
Lake Wichita Park (Near Dog Park)
December 3 – 5:00pm to 6:30pm
Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
December 5 – 9:00am to 11:00am
City View Baptist Church
December 10 – 2:00pm to 4:00pm
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
December 18 – 2:30pm to 4:00pm
Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)
December 15 – 9:30am to 11:30am
Midtown Manor
December 16 – 10:00am to 12:00pm
Mill Street Housing Center
December 22 – 2:30pm to 4:00pm
Ben Donnell Housing Center
December 23 – 1:00pm to 3:00pm