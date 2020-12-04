WFAFB Mobile Pantry updates distribution schedule for December

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has released the dates and locations for the December schedule of the Mobile Pantry.

The Mobile Pantry will have eight distribution dates for the month of December.

Lake Wichita Park (Near Dog Park)

December 3 – 5:00pm to 6:30pm

Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)

December 5 – 9:00am to 11:00am

City View Baptist Church

December 10 – 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

December 18 – 2:30pm to 4:00pm

Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)

December 15 – 9:30am to 11:30am

Midtown Manor

December 16 – 10:00am to 12:00pm

Mill Street Housing Center

December 22 – 2:30pm to 4:00pm

Ben Donnell Housing Center

December 23 – 1:00pm to 3:00pm