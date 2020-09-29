WFAFB Mobile Pantry updates October schedule with new site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Banks Mobile Pantry has updated its locations for the month of October and has added a new distribution site.
The Mobile Pantry will begin the October schedule at its new distribution site at Lake Wichita Park.
Mobile Pantry dates
- Lake Wichita Park near the dog park October 1, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Just Store It located at 3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy October 3, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- City View Baptist Church October 8, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church October 16, 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Seymour Hwy and Beverly located at 3164 5th street October 20, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Midtown Manor October 21, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- New Jerusalem Baptist Church October 24, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Mill Street Housing Center October 27, 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Ben Donnell Housing Center October 28, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.