WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced Friday their produce express distribution scheduled for Friday at the MLK Center is cancelled.

WFAFB officials cited cold temperatures as the reason for the cancelation.

The distribution was originally scheduled for Friday, February 12 between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

WFAFB hosts the produce express distribution every second and fourth Friday of the month.