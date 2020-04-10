WFAFB runs low on supplies as dire demand grows

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Demand is certainly outweighing supply right now for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, as the ability to obtain food is decreasing and the list of people in need keeps growing.

The WFAFB Mobile Pantry was at City View Baptist Church Thursday and it drew a crowd the food bank didn’t even expect.

A load of 100 boxes, each of which is enough to feed about a family of four for a few days, didn’t last long and the food bank had to bring in another truck.

“My kids are overseas, I have my grandkids, so it means a lot with the extra help,” mobile food pantry customer Dureese Jackson said.

Jackson is like many, just trying to feed her family.

One in six in the Wichita Falls area are food insecure. The WFAFB has ordered $170,000 worth of food that’s now essentially on backorder.

“The food supply chain is so bogged down, where it would normally take one to three weeks for us to get an order in, it’s now taking four to 12 weeks, and sometimes it can take even longer than that,” WFAFB CEO Kara Nickens said.

Not only is it taking longer to get food, with people out of jobs, and home becoming the classroom, there’s a dire demand.

“Not being able to get to the store, much get out at all it would be very difficult to feed our families,” Jackson said.

“Weekly, we usually do about 37,000 pounds and now we’re doing about 76,000 pounds a week and we really just started seeing the effects mid to late March, so I really anticipate that that number is going to go up,” Nickens said.

The need is evident as cars lined old Iowa Park Road Thursday for the mobile food pantry, with 100 boxes on-board the truck, the food bank had to deliver more.

“Not even at the schools it wasn’t this long, but this is amazing,” Jackson said.

The food bank continues to provide, especially for the one in four children that are at risk of going to bed hungry.

“My guess is that number is going up as kids are out of school and if it’s one in six in our community that are food insecure, then if you can please be a part of the five and six and help us do something about it,” Nickens said.

The need to feed is growing and the area food bank is doing everything it can, now asking the public to give however they can.

The WFAFB is providing hot meals to children ages 18 and under Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 5131 Greenbriar Road and at the Floral Heights United Methodist Church parking lot located at 2214 10th St.

For those looking to contribute food, money or time, contact the Food Bank at 940-766-2322 or click here for more information.