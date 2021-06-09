WFAFB to hold emergency distribution Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced Wednesday an emergency distribution of watermelon, milk, eggs, meat products and a dry box of food.

The distribution will take place Thursday, June 10, 2021 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1230 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls.

The WFAFB is also in need of volunteers, both for this distribution and overall volunteers.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you may submit an application online.

For more information, call (940) 766-2322 or visit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank website or Facebook page.