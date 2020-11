WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a United Supermarket regular, pick up an extra can of beans or drop a dollar in the barrel, all to help hungry people in our area.

The “U Can Share Food Drive” kicks off Friday.

United in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Vernon, Seymour and Graham help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank each year by collecting food and donations.

All you have to do is purchase canned food or non-perishable food items at the store or contribute a couple of dollars at the register.