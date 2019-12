WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stunning sets and beautiful choreography tell the classic tale of Clara and her magical journey through the fantastical Land of Sweets at the Nutcracker Ballet.

There will be 3 shows for the ballet.

Dec 6th, at 7 p.m.

Dec 7th at 1 p.m.

Dec 7th at 7 p.m.

Performances will be held at Memorial Auditorium, 1300 7th Street

Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Get your tickets through the MPEC box office online or by calling (940)716-5500.

Tickets start at $15 and go up to $35