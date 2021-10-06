WFDGA making major improvements at Lucy Park course, adding brand new course in Williams Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the past few years, disc golf has been growing in popularity, combining two of the most popular outdoor activities into one sport that almost anyone can enjoy, and that popularity of playing, plus the growing popularity of watching, has sparked the attention of the local Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association to have a tournament-worthy course right here in Wichita Falls.

The first thing the Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association is looking to improve is to replace all of the baskets, some of which have been up for nearly three decades, but they’re not stopping there.

On any given day when the sun is just right, the wind is calm, chances are good you’ll hear the sound of discs flying at Lucy Park.

Darin Young has been tossing discs on the Lucy Park course since he was a child. He now serves as the Vice President for the Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association and said now it’s time for change.

“Our goal is to grow disc golf in the community, and that can be with improvements, new events, clinics, and just trying to get more people to play disc golf; that’s our goal,” Young said.

The newest improvements are new baskets throughout the entire course, something that Parks Administrator, Terry Points, is appreciative of, since he was among those to first bring disc golf to Lucy Park.

“Long years ago, about 35 years ago, we painted on the trees down here and created a walk around disc golf course,” Points said.

Fast forward and players like Young now are looking to put a new course in Williams Park.

“We’re going to be getting a brand new disc golf course, an 18-hole disc golf course with the signs, baskets, everything, and going to have a professional course designer coming in to do the course design for us,” Young said.

A new course that could put Wichita Falls on the map as far as being a tournament city, something that Points said could be beneficial for the community.

“They’re the ones that draw in the tournaments, which means heads in beds and people spending money in Wichita Falls; you know it’s good for the economy,” Points said.

An economic bonus is something Young agreed with.

“If we could have a tournament every year, not necessarily the size of Hottern’ Hell, but maybe six or seven hundred people, we could easily maintain that, as long as we have the course to do so, but right now we don’t have the courses, and so we’re trying to get to the point, we can make Wichita Falls a destination for disc golf,” Young said.

Young said once the baskets come in, these improvements will begin this year, most likely in December.

Young said in order to keep making improvements, they need funding, something he’s hopeful the community will help with.

If you would like to donate to the Wichita Falls Disc Golf Association, click here.