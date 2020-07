WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are asking the public for information on a house fire Thursday night that is a total loss.

It started around 5:45 p.m. on North 8th Street.

Witnesses on scene said they heard two loud bangs and then saw two kids run from the back of the house.

Those kids have not yet been found yet, and no injuries were reported.