WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just before noon on Monday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a large fire on 11th Street at the Clark House apartments.

WFFD responded to an old apartment building in the 1800 block of 11th Street shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, October 24.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the building and upgraded the call to a 3-alarm fire.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is blocking off the streets surrounding the apartment building for thru traffic. Oncor has also been notified.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.