WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at the Dollar General in Crossroads Center.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 the fire department was called to the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a structure fire at the Dollar General at Crossroads Center, near the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard.

After arriving on scene, firefighters reported that the Dollar General was on fire, with smoke and fire showing from the entrance.





Crews on the scene quickly upgraded the fire to a two-alarm fire, requesting additional backup to battle the blaze and quickly clearing the nearby buildings of civilians as they battled the blaze.

According to scanner traffic and confirmed by crews on the scene, a shelving unit containing propane tanks in the front of the store was on fire.

As many as 13 units from the Wichita Falls Fire Department were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.

