WFFD battle blaze at Family Fun Zone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department have contained a fire at a local family entertainment establishment.

The call came in at around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 in reference to a fire at the Family Fun Zone, formerly The Plex, in the 4100 block of Southwest Parkway.

The fire appears to have occurred on a pirate ship structure on the miniature golf course.

At least four fire trucks were on the scene, as well as AMR and Fire Marshals.

The Family Fun Zone does not open on weekdays until 4 p.m., so the fire occurred while the Family Fun Zone was closed.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured as a result of this fire, what caused the fire, or the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.