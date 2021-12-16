WFFD battle fully involved structure fire early Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 11 units and 25 firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fully-involved structure fire early Thursday morning.

The call came in to the fire department around 2:36 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Harris Lane off Old Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls.

When fire engines arrived on the scene, they reported the structure was fully involved.

The house was a single-story wood-framed structure and was not occupied at the time of the fire. Red Cross was not called.

WFFD officials said it took about 45 minutes to control the fire.

There were no injuries to any fire personnel resulting from this fire.

At the time of the fire, only electricity was running to the house, but no other utilities were turned on at the house.

Eddie Mawson, WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal, said the estimated damage resulting from the fire is $50,000, with $40,000 estimated damage to the structure and $10,000 estimated damage to contents.

