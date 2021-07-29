WFFD battles house fire on Holliday Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire tonight that destroyed a house behind McDonald’s on Holliday.

When firefighters arrived around 9:40 p.m., they found what’s believed to be a vacant house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the flames under control within minutes.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock was at the scene and said there were homeless people at the home cooking in the kitchen when a fire somehow got out of control.