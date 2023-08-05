WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s north side Saturday.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly before 7 p.m., the fire department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of North Travis. They found fire and smoke coming from the back of a home and worked quickly to contain the flames.

Ashlock said the occupants of the home were on the back porch cooking on a grill when embers blew against the house, setting it on fire. The fire moved quickly and was in the attic when firefighters arrived.

The American Red Cross was called to assist. No injuries were reported.